The JAR ELEVATOR provides an easy way to access liquid and semi-liquid items at the sides and bottom of a container. In doing so, it eliminates the need to scrape the interior of the jar with a knife or spoon. As a result, it could help to prevent messes and waste and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the JAR ELEVATOR is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design can help to reduce waste caused by traditional liquid and semi-liquid packaging containers."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jar-elevator-invented-tpa-2618-300625896.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

