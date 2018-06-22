Jar Goods Set To Grow Brand

Jar Goods is carried in nearly 1,500 stores across the country. To date, the company has independently raised more than $300,000 and has achieved $1 million in lifetime sales. In 2015 they launched their product line with an initial investment of $150.

Founded by sisters-in-law Melissa and Laura Vitelli, the two were offered a spot in the Chobani Food Incubator in 2016, which helped the team expand their dream of a mindful and all-natural food business. In 2017, Jar Goods sales were up 127% over the prior year, and in Q1 of 2018, its sales have eclipsed 2017's by 63%.

"The credo that drives our brand is 'joy in a jar,' and our goal is to spread that joy far and wide," said Melissa Vitelli. "We want to bring joy, pride, and inspiration back to ready-to-cook foods by prioritizing the consumer."

While many other category products lead with brand-centricity, the Jar Goods brand is driven by its consumers, for whom it intends to help put dinner on the table easier, faster, and happier.

"Other brands are about grandma's recipe, or a celebrity chef, or a far-flung restaurant, all of which are irrelevant to today's consumer," said Melissa. "Jar Goods is about prioritizing our target consumer - they are busy and fulfilled and don't have time to cook from scratch. That is a triumph not to be exploited or condemned, but applauded. They deserve brands that meet their core needs of quality, versatility, natural ingredients, and emotional resonance."

Jar Goods recently introduced two new flavors to its growing product line: Beet + Basil Pesto and Vegan Vodka-Style Tomato Sauce. The new products join its Classic line of Red, Spicy, and Vodka sauces, which contain more olive oil, more tomatoes, more flavor and are thicker and richer than other brands. They are also completely clean-label, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

It's this intentionality behind every ingredient for the benefit of its consumers that poises Jar Goods for continued growth.

About Jar Goods

Jar Goods is an emerging brand on a mission to bring pride, joy, and inspiration back to ready-to-cook pantry staples. Learn more at jargoods.com.

Jar Goods is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/jar.goods/seed.

