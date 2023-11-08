JARCO AGGREGATES CLOSES THE ASSET PURCHASE AND LEASE OF ODEM SAND AND GRAVEL OPERATION

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio has purchased the assets of Corpus Christi Sand & Gravel in Odem, Tx. Jarco Aggregates will operate and expand the existing dredging and material processing operation, introducing over 2mm tons per year of top-quality construction and proppant sand into the South Texas Market.

The site will offer TXDOT-spec sand, cement sand, frac sand, 57 stone, topsoil, select fill, millings and eventually cement stabilized sands ranging from 1.5 sack to 3.0 sack. "The Odem location, logistics, and reserves at the Highway 37/77 interchange are ideally suited for our continued growth across aggregate products in the Coastal Bend", said Joe Regalado, CEO of Jarco Companies.

Jarco Aggregates will upgrade and expand the dryer, storage, and loadout facilities to service the Eagleford and Laredo proppant markets as well.

Since 2010, Jarco Aggregates has operated sand mines, quarries, and proppant processing plants in South Texas, and continues its expansion in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Rio Grande Valley area.

SOURCE Jarco Companies