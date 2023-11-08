JARCO AGGREGATES CLOSES THE ASSET PURCHASE AND LEASE OF ODEM SAND AND GRAVEL OPERATION

News provided by

Jarco Companies

08 Nov, 2023, 11:40 ET

 SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio has purchased the assets of Corpus Christi Sand & Gravel in Odem, Tx. Jarco Aggregates will operate and expand the existing dredging and material processing operation, introducing over 2mm tons per year of top-quality construction and proppant sand into the South Texas Market.

The site will offer TXDOT-spec sand, cement sand, frac sand, 57 stone, topsoil, select fill, millings and eventually cement stabilized sands ranging from 1.5 sack to 3.0 sack. "The Odem location, logistics, and reserves at the Highway 37/77 interchange are ideally suited for our continued growth across aggregate products in the Coastal Bend", said Joe Regalado, CEO of Jarco Companies.

Jarco Aggregates will upgrade and expand the dryer, storage, and loadout facilities to service the Eagleford and Laredo proppant markets as well.

Since 2010, Jarco Aggregates has operated sand mines, quarries, and proppant processing plants in South Texas, and continues its expansion in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Rio Grande Valley area.

SOURCE Jarco Companies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.