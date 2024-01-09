JARCO AGGREGATES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF QUARRY AND MINING ASSETS IN FREER, TX

News provided by

Jarco Companies

09 Jan, 2024, 13:03 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio announced today the acquisition of sand and gravel reserves as well as production assets in Freer, TX.  Jarco will expand the mining capacity of this location to over 1.2 mm tons/year of rock products.

Jarco CEO, Joe C. Regalado said "the Freer acquisition complements our Odem operations to allow us to deliver construction and proppant sand to the Corpus, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley markets.  Continued expansion in the Central and South Texas markets allows us to service a growing number of ReadyMix and Asphalt customers in these dynamic markets."

For more information regarding Jarco Aggregates products and services, please visit www.jarcocompanies.com

SOURCE Jarco Companies

Also from this source

JARCO AGGREGATES CLOSES THE ASSET PURCHASE AND LEASE OF ODEM SAND AND GRAVEL OPERATION

Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio has purchased the assets of Corpus Christi Sand & Gravel in Odem, Tx. Jarco Aggregates will operate and expand the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.