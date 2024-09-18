JARCO Companies announces opening of Green Road Batch Plant in Converse, TX and Technical Services Lab for ReadyMix

Jarco Companies

Sep 18, 2024, 17:21 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JARCO ReadyMix of San Antonio announces the immediate opening of Plant #8 at 9650 Green Road in Converse, TX which will expand coverage of San Antonio East. 

This location will be supported by the new Technical Services operations in San Antonio to service TxDOT and other industrial customers, as well as the large residential subdivisions in the area.

"Along with our new plant in Corpus Christi to open by the end of the year and another San Antonio plant in the first quarter of 2025, our service levels and coverage continue to grow in the South Texas region," said Joe C. Regalado, CEO of JARCO Companies.

JARCO COMPANIES ANNOUNCES KEY HIRES IN AGGREGATES, READY MIX, AND FINANCE OPERATIONS

Jarco Companies, of San Antonio, announced that Joe Ochoa has joined Jarco Ready Mix as Regional Director of Operations; Roland Gonzalez joins as...
JARCO READYMIX COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF SUPERIOR READYMIX OPERATIONS IN CASTROVILLE, TX

Jarco Readymix of San Antonio has purchased the operating assets of Superior Readymix in Castroville, TX and will expand and operate from the Hwy 90...
