Jared Becker to Star as Title Role of Audie Murphy, Most Decorated WWII Veteran, in Adaption of His Book, To Hell and Back

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveille, a short film adapted from Audie Murphy's book, To Hell and Back, tells the first hand experience of the most decorated war veteran during his time in World War II. The title role of Murphy will be portrayed by Jared Becker , who is represented by Courtney Peldon of Aqua Talent and Jennifer Milner of Panache Management.

The film will focus on chapter four of Murphy's book, a dark installment, dedicated to depicting the unforgiving aspects of combat that few war movies often showcase. The film's purpose is to portray an accurate, raw and unapologetic depiction of combat and accurate retelling of the war hero, Audie Murphy's story.

Reveille is set in late 1943 and focuses on tackling the moral dilemma soldiers, regardless of their nationality and allegiance, have to face in the heat of the battle. The film highlights the perspective of both a German and American squad after a demoralizing skirmish. During the film, Audie Murphy, at just 18 years old, comes face-to-face with his morality as he experiences the rules of war, the question of why is it okay to kill sometimes and how to ensure everyone's survival.

"The purpose of this film is to recreate the story these characters found themselves in during the Italian campaign in late 1943," said Michael Akkerman, writer and director of Reveille. "My main goal is to tell the story from multiple perspectives and encompass all sides. With most war movies, you usually are shown only one perspective. It is important to me to showcase and tell all sides of the story, equally."

"Starring in this movie is a full circle moment for me as I've read about Audie Murphy throughout my time in the Air Force and his bravery and accomplishments are astonishing. Stepping into this character will be extremely challenging but very rewarding because at the end of the day more people will get to learn more about Audie, and his legacy," said Jared Becker. "I'm excited for the audience to experience the raw story telling. This film looks at both sides of a war and the humanity that people find themselves in. Yes, we have the action and explosions for a war movie, but we also dig deep into the emotional side of this and the effects that war has on a person."

Reveille is written and directed by Michael Akkerman, produced by Myra Miller, PhD and Yale Apter.

Principle Photography is set to begin in November of 2021.

For more information visit Reveilleshortfilm.com .

SOURCE Jared Becker