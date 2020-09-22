Jared® Debuts Livestream Hosted Program for Jewelry and Fashion Fans, Offering a Convenient, Futuristic and Personalized Shopping Experience

The program – which can be viewed on live.Jared.com for its next episode on Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30 PM EST – provides a real-time shopping experience featuring inspiration and advice from Jared's jewelry experts. While shoppers watch the show, they can view an assortment of jewelry from Jared.com, listen to the hosts' trend and style suggestions, ask questions and make comments through an in-show group chat, and click to buy – without ever exiting the show.

"We're excited about using livestreaming to reimagine the shopping experience for Jared customers in today's hectic times, when we're all getting used to a new normal," said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. "We want to make sure our customers can fulfill their mission to celebrate life and express love, no matter where they're physically located, and yet still tap the expertise of our trusted jewelry consultants and an expert who has her finger on the pulse of style."

Jared is bringing in jewelry and style experts to provide the all-important guidance that consumers seek and need when purchasing their gifts of love. Lifestyle influencer Candace Read of Columbus, Ohio, will host the show. She will be joined by co-hosts from the Jared brand – jewelry consultant Adelyn Berdine and Jared Buyer Kimberley Ullman, who bring deep-rooted knowledge of Jared's collections to the program.

Each of the six livestream shows features a style-first theme ranging from the rules of mixing and matching metals and latest jewelry fashion trends, to the best gifts to get for your significant other, to the latest engagement ring offerings from Jared. Shoppers across the U.S. will be able to meet the hosts of Jared Epic Expressions and experience the brand's latest jewelry collections live during the next episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Shoppers interested in attending will be able to get details for each livestream prior to airing through Jared's social media channels, Jared.com, and e-newsletters. Tune in to the show at http://www.live.jared.com. To view encore presentations, visit Jared's YouTube channel.

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates about 2,900 stores. For additional information on Jared ® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates about 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com; www.zales.com; www.jared.com; www.hsamuel.co.uk; www.ernestjones.co.uk; www.peoplesjewellers.com; www.pagoda.com; and www.jamesallen.com. For additional information on Jared, visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ThatsJared, YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).

