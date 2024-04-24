Jared Jewelers and Detroit Lions' Star Quarterback Jared Goff Team Up to Celebrate Detroit

The name-sharing duo huddled to honor the Motor City by giving back and honoring some "most valuable" fans with Breitling timepieces

AKRON, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared®, the high-end accessible luxury retailer of Signet Jewelers, and Jared Goff have teamed up to honor Detroit – after all, "They went to Jared" this season. While the city warmed up for an exciting week, Goff and Jared kicked off early with commitment to community – and by surprising three special superfans with the same Breitling watches Goff presented his offensive line at season end.

Pictured (L to R) Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff, Co-Founders of Give Merit David Merritt and Kuhu Saha, and President of Jared the Galleria of Jewelry Claudia Cividino.

Jared and Jared Goff together recognized Give Merit – a Detroit-based nonprofit whose FATE program aims to help Detroit youth graduate and receive college scholarships. Jared Jewelers presented Give Merit with a $50,000 donation to increase the potential of Detroit's next generation.

As the Lions' quarterback, Goff knows a devoted fanbase keeps the team's fighting spirit alive and Detroit vibrant. To celebrate the fans' key role in championing the city and its football team, Goff and Jared Jewelers hand selected three Lions supporters to give Breitling timepieces, available at select Jared store locations. The models match those given to Goff's offensive line earlier this year and the quarterback personally signed the inside lid of the boxes.

"Honoring Detroit with Jared Jewelers was a no brainer. This community and fanbase means so much to me, so I had to go to Jared to close out such an unbelievable season and show my love," said Goff. "The Jared brand is iconic, and their heart is huge. We talked a lot about Detroit's loyalty and how the city is built on the same drive, grit and determination that my teammates and I take onto the field every Sunday. Give Merit and these fans are so deserving of recognition."

Jared is redefining what personal luxury means to its guests with 18K gold, high-quality gemstone and diamond fashion jewelry, and brilliant natural diamond bridal jewelry. Jared has also elevated its men's collections and fine timepiece offerings with distinguished brands Breitling, TAG Heuer, Frederique Constant and Longines. The accessible luxury jeweler also delivers remarkable personal experiences for guests, with certified diamontologists, custom design offerings, and on-site craftsmen offering expert jewelry service and repair.

"The Motor City and its people are legendary. Resilience, growth, heart and passion all shine through the history of this community and season after season, the fans have shown up for their team. We have long had a presence here, but seeing the spirit of the region come to life this year was as good as gold," said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. "Like Goff, we know Detroit is a special place and are humbled by the dedication the community shows every day. It was our shared pleasure to support Give Merit and pay it forward to fans with these Breitling timepieces to match the Detroit offensive line."

Breitling watches are available at select Jared retail locations, alongside Jared Breitling watch experts. To inquire further and to purchase, visit https://www.jared.com/jared-breitling-watches#breitlinglocations . For imagery and b-roll please click here.

