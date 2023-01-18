Jared Ricart, President of Ricart Automotive, the Nation's #1 Used Car Retailer, to Address Reconditioning Best Practices at NADA Next Week

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Ricart, President of Ricart Automotive, the nation's #1 used car retailer, speaks about vehicle reconditioning on January 26 at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Dallas. Dennis McGinn, founder and CEO of Rapid Recon, hosts the 2:30 p.m. event at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Speaking along with Ricart on this panel, Effective Reconditioning for Retail and Wholesale Markets, are Matt Hubiak, manager of Vehicle Asset Management and Reconditioning for Swickard Auto Group, and Tom Dunn, general manager for Fred Martin Superstore.

Ricart Automotive is the largest volume used car dealership in the country, employing over 700 people and selling over 15,000 vehicles yearly.

Jared Ricart is recognized as an innovator in the industry. He recently pioneered a cooperative program with Columbus State Community College to develop an Earn and Learn program to address the severe auto technician shortage in the US.

"We wanted to give students the opportunity to learn and get experience without being forced to decide between work or school," Ricart said. The Earn and Learn program lasts for one year. The student goes to school twice a week and works in the dealership for three days. The program pays 100% of the graduating student's tuition when they fulfill program requirements. In 2022, the program expanded to Hocking College, Nelsonville, Ohio.

