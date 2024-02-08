Jared Sine Joins GoDaddy as Chief Strategy & Legal Officer

News provided by

GoDaddy Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will welcome Jared Sine as its Chief Strategy & Legal Officer effective March 18, 2024. Sine will assume responsibility for the Strategy, Legal, Corporate and Business Development functions. Sine will report to CEO Aman Bhutani.

Before joining GoDaddy, Sine spent almost eight years at Match Group and served as Chief Business Affairs & Legal Officer since March 2021, overseeing privacy, safety and social advocacy, compliance, government affairs, corporate governance, general legal, aspects of corporate strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. While there, he led Match Group's $20 billion separation from IAC/InterActiveCorp in 2020, as well as its acquisition of Hinge in 2018. He also orchestrated the online dating leader's multi-faceted strategy that is leading to meaningful changes in the app ecosystem across the globe. Prior to Match Group, Sine spent nearly four years at Expedia Group where he led all legal aspects of the company's mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic initiatives. He began his legal career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and later joined Latham & Watkins. He earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jared to our team," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "Jared brings deep expertise and highly varied business experience that will help GoDaddy and the entrepreneurs we serve thrive."

"I love technology that makes it easier for people to do the things they love, and I'm inspired by GoDaddy's mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere through its technology platform," said Sine. "This is an exciting time to join GoDaddy as it continues its own tech evolution, and I'm eager to work with Aman and the amazing GoDaddy team to deliver on this mission."

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2024 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Also from this source

GoDaddy and Ethereum Name Service Simplify Connecting Domain Names and Crypto Wallets for Customers

GoDaddy and Ethereum Name Service Simplify Connecting Domain Names and Crypto Wallets for Customers

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), a global leader in domain registration and web hosting is excited to partner with Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a pioneer in...
GoDaddy Inc. Completes Refinancing of Existing Tranche B-5 Term Loans

GoDaddy Inc. Completes Refinancing of Existing Tranche B-5 Term Loans

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) today announced Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC and GD Finance Co, LLC (each, a subsidiary of GoDaddy Inc. and together,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.