jaris Announces Strategic Partnership with Agile Financial Systems (AFS) for Embedded Lending and Instant Payouts

jaris

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- jaris, a leading financial technology company, is proud to announce our partnership with Agile Financial Systems (AFS), an innovative, omni-channel payments provider. Through the partnership, AFS will begin offering both Instant Payouts and Commercial Lending with a single onboarding journey for merchants, providing access to the funds they need with a seamless experience. 

AFS customers will have multiple liquidity options, allowing them to better manage day-to-day cash flow needs as well as invest in their business. They will be the first partner to launch jaris Instant Payouts.

"Our collaboration with jaris to bring Instant Payouts and flexible working capital to market underscores our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes. Further, the ability to offer our merchants multiple embedded financial products through a single integration to jaris enables us to move quickly and effectively with a partner who understands our business and merchant base," said Timothy Hills, President and CEO of AFS.

"We are excited to partner with AFS to bring financial tools that small businesses need to market while deepening our platform's customer relationships," said Chris Aristides, CEO of jaris.

About jaris:
jaris is a leading technology provider of fully managed, commercial financial solutions for small businesses. The platform enables payments businesses and software companies to offer market-leading embedded or hosted private label solutions to their customers without roadmap disruption. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, jaris comprises industry veterans with decades of deep domain expertise committed to empowering small businesses and driving their success through innovative financial solutions.

About Agile Financial Systems (AFS):
Agile Financial Systems (AFS) is an innovative financial technology solution provider based in Southlake, TX, with the goal of providing omni-channel services and financial payment solutions to a variety of business owners. To learn more about visit go-afs.com.

Media Contact:
Spencer Hotz
[email protected]

SOURCE jaris

