Jarrett Logistics Hosts Supply Chain Summit in Orrville

HOF College Football Coach Jim Tressel will offer Keynote Address 

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, is thrilled to announce the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Orrville High School. The Summit will feature a keynote presentation by Jim Tressel, former Ohio State University football coach, and sought-after industry expert, Satish Jindel

"We are excited to host the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit, a premier event that will provide industry leaders and forward-thinking professionals the opportunity to share insights, experiences, and best practices that drive the future of supply chain management," said Mike Jarrett, CEO and President of Jarrett Companies. 

The Jarrett Supply Chain Summit will bring together industry experts, executives and professionals to explore the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the supply chain landscape. The event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights, exchange ideas, and network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about supply chain excellence. 

Keynote speaker Jim Tressel, known for his exceptional leadership both on and off the field, will share his experiences and insights on building winning teams and cultivating a culture of success. With his extensive background in coaching and administration, Tressel will offer valuable lessons and strategies that can be applied to the supply chain industry. 

Satish Jindel, a recognized industry leader and founder of a prominent logistics and transportation consulting firm, will provide valuable insights into optimizing supply chain operations, enhancing efficiency, and navigating the complexities of today's global marketplace. 

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Supply Chain Summit will feature a dynamic field of industry experts for panel discussions, interactive sessions and networking opportunities. Topics of discussion will encompass supply chain optimization, transportation management and more, including:

  • Turning Data Into Actionable Intelligence: Best Practices for Making Data-Driven Decisions
  • Leveraging Technology for Supply Chain Efficiency
  • Keys to Successfully Navigating Change Management
  • Leadership Is Service
  • Maintaining Visibility & Communication

There is no cost to attend. For more information or event registration, visit www.gojarrett.com/supply-chain-summit. 

About Jarrett 
Jarrett is a supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and Fleet services. Founded in 1998, Jarrett headquarters are located in Orrville, Ohio. Additional locations include Cleveland, Ohio, Leola, Penn., Hickory, North Carolina and fleet service centers located in Seville and Kent, Ohio. The company's eight core values include: Courage, Character, Civic Responsibility, Excellence, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Respect, Fairness and Compassion. Jarrett's vision is to be a market leader in the supply chain industry by delivering world-class service to clients while staying true to family-owned values. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com 

