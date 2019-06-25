Jarrett Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top Green Providers List

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last two years, Jarrett has participated in a Paperless Initiative. By the end of 2018, 90 percent of all incoming invoices were submitted electronically. Over 355,000 invoices have come through digitally over the last two years, with an expectation that over 225,000 invoices will be incoming electronically just this year alone. The Paperless Initiative is now integrated in the carrier on-boarding process. Currently, 26 of 33 carriers utilized are part of the sustainability program, empowering Jarrett to identify accurate billing information at a faster clip for food and beverage clients.

"The Paperless Invoicing Initiative allows Jarrett to drastically decrease the time it takes to process freight bills, and minimizes the opportunity for human error. Electronic freight bills give our operations team immediate visibility within our proprietary TMS system (jShip), providing yet another way for the JLS Routing Center to deliver efficient, personalized service to our clients." – Kerry Ward, Lead IT Project Coordinator

Recipients of this year's Food Logistics Top Green Providers 2019 will be featured on the Food Logistics website here.

ABOUT JARRETT LOGISTICS SYSTEMS

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett aims to create continuous improvements throughout your entire supply chain. High-touch, personalized service is integral to the business and a reason Jarrett remains one of the nation's top logistics companies. The hands-on, customized services:

Enhance operational efficiencies

Lower transportation-related costs

Execute seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions

Reduce supply chain risk by gaining control over all of your shipments

Provide visibility into key performance indicators within organization's supply chain

They are a privately held, family-owned company with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry—providing excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and premier services to clients with ongoing or as-needed requests. They believe in innovation, and support employees in doing great things for clients every day, so they can help their clients be innovators within their industries.

Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

