Jarrod Gray Joins Morgan Samuels as Chief Financial and Operations Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a leading retained executive search firm, announces that Jarrod Gray has been appointed as the firm's Chief Financial and Operations Officer. Jarrod is responsible for finance, human resources, information technology and overall business operations.

Jarrod has more than 15 years of experience serving as a senior financial executive in distribution and manufacturing environments. Jarrod joins Morgan Samuels from The Merchants Company, recently acquired by Performance Food Group where he led the firm's financial exit and transition efforts for HR, Accounting and IT functions. While at The Merchants Company, Jarrod helped scale the company from $230M to $850M in revenue over 15 years.

Bert Hensley, CEO of Morgan Samuels: "We are delighted to have Jarrod on our team. His strong background in finance, human resources and business development operations is in direct alignment with our growth strategy goals. He is a world class leader, and we are excited to welcome him to Morgan Samuels."

Jarrod commented, "I am both honored and excited to be joining the MSC team. This is truly a first-class organization, and I am confident that my previous experience and skills will serve me well as I work with our team to achieve the aggressive goals we have set forth. The future is very bright at MSC!"

