Jarrod Henshaw joins Prime Therapeutics as senior vice president, chief supply chain and industry relations officer

EAGAN, Minn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) has hired Jarrod Henshaw as senior vice president, chief supply chain and industry relations officer, effective today. Prime is a total drug management company serving 23 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans and their 28 million members nationally.

In this new role, Henshaw will set the vision and provide strategic oversight for trade relations with pharmaceutical manufacturers, network management, pharmacy audit, and fraud, waste and abuse (FWA). He will be a key contributor in advancing Prime's growth, while assuring that Prime continues to deliver the highest quality and lowest cost of care to its clients and their members.

Henshaw comes to Prime from Healogics, a company providing health care services and technology solutions to hospitals and post-acute care facilities, based in Jacksonville, Fla. There he served in a number of roles, including chief innovation officer, executive vice president of supply chain, and chief legal officer. Prior to Healogics, he spent 14 years at Express Scripts (now Cigna) where he held roles such as chief strategy officer of supply chain and deputy general counsel.

"We are excited to welcome Jarrod to our leadership team," said Chief Operating Officer Dave Overman of Prime. "He brings significant expertise in developing and executing supply chain strategies. His experience will help us maximize performance and create value for our clients and their members."

Henshaw earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, and a Doctorate of Law from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

