Jarrow Formulas® Announces Health and Wellness Powerhouse Robin Arzón as New Chief of Superior Starts

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas®, a leading dietary supplement brand helping consumers feel the power of good chemistry, is on a mission to empower individuals to take charge of their health and wellbeing. The brand believes the first step to any great pursuit is a superior start. To inspire and motivate others, Jarrow Formulas has tapped health and fitness powerhouse Robin Arzón as its brand ambassador and given her the role as "Chief of Superior Starts."

Jarrow Formulas Announces Robin Arzón as Chief of Superior Starts

As Peloton's Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor, Athlete, Entrepreneur, Two-Time New York Times Bestselling Author, and Good Morning America contributor, Arzón brings years of wellness expertise to build on Jarrow Formulas' goal of helping people achieve "Superior Starts" through the power of science-backed supplements. In this new role, Arzón will serve as an accountability partner for the brand's audience while exemplifying Jarrow Formulas' versatile product line.

"I am thrilled to take on this role as Chief of Superior Starts and work with Jarrow Formulas as we empower people to level up and become the best version of themselves," said Arzón. "My passion in life is to redefine possibility and to help others develop a relentless growth mindset. I am looking forward to connecting with a new audience and showing them they don't have to wait for a milestone to begin their journey - now is the time to get started."

Founded in 1977, Jarrow Formulas offers consumers a wide variety of high-quality dietary supplements that help empower individuals to take charge of their own health. Jarrow Formulas maintains superior science as the guiding principle in all it does. To ensure you get the value of each vitamin, mineral and supplement, Jarrow leverages expertise from renowned researchers that study ingredients and products and how they work with your body. Whether consumers are seeking support for living more balanced lives or other wellness goals, they can trust Jarrow to have products that can meet their needs.

"For nearly 50 years, Jarrow has worked to provide consumers with a wide range of supplements designed to meet the diverse needs of all individuals," said Kellie Li, Vice President of Marketing for Jarrow Formulas. "We recognize people truly want to feel good, but often struggle to have the Superior Start needed to create a lasting health journey. Our goal for Robin as she takes on this role of Chief of Superior Starts is for her act as a catalyst to help people connect those dots and find superior solutions to match whatever personal goals they seek to achieve."

Visit www.Jarrow.com to learn more about Arzón's partnership and Jarrow's superior science and smarter formulas. To find Jarrow Formulas products at a natural food retailer near you, please visit https://jarrow.com/pages/store-locator and follow along on Instagram and Amazon.com: Jarrow Formulas.

About Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Jarrow Formulas was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles with the goal to promote good health with high-quality and effective dietary supplement formulations. Jarrow Formulas offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive health, mental wellness, energy, heart health and immune health. For more information, visit www.Jarrow.com.

About Robin Arzón

Robin Arzón is Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton. She believes that sweat transforms lives, and her story is living proof. Formerly a corporate lawyer, Arzón left behind a successful law career to embark on new adventures in the health and wellness space and has since reinvented herself into a 27x marathon and ultra-marathon runner, Good Morning America contributor, MasterClass instructor, and Two-Time New York Times bestselling author, with the forthcoming publication of the updated Shut Up and Run paperback edition publishing May 7, 2024. Arzón also founded Swagger Society, a revolutionary lifestyle membership club for those looking to architect their next level and develop a relentless growth mindset. Arzón lives in New York City with her husband Drew and their children, Athena Amelia and Atlas Sage.

