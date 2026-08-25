JARS Cannabis and Sonoran Roots Join Forces to Create Arizona's Largest Cannabis Retail Network

Combination brings together two of Arizona's premier cannabis organizations, creating a 27 store retail network with full vertical integration

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis and Sonoran Roots have signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which JARS will acquire Sonoran Roots, bringing together two organizations with deep roots in Arizona and complementary strengths across cannabis retail, cultivation, production, wholesale and distribution. As part of the transaction, Sonoran Roots' eight Ponderosa Dispensary locations will be added to the JARS retail network, creating the state's largest cannabis retail network with 27 locations.

The Ponderosa Dispensary will transition to the JARS Cannabis name following closing, while the Sonoran Roots family of brands will remain and be an important part of the combined organization, including the award-winning Canamo Concentrates brand. JARS will invest in and expand upon Sonoran Roots' production operations, wholesale presence, and sales and distribution services, building on the brands, products, quality standards and relationships the company has established throughout Arizona.

The combination brings together two of the country's most decorated cannabis retailers. Together, JARS and Ponderosa placed seven dispensaries among Leafly's Top 20 U.S. Dispensaries of 2025, including three of the top six and the No. 1-ranked dispensary in the country. Together, the two retailers also accounted for 10 of Arizona's 20 Arizona dispensaries represented in Leafly's Top 100 U.S. Dispensaries of 2025.

"This is not scale for scale's sake," said Ronnie Kassab, CEO of JARS Cannabis. "JARS and Sonoran Roots have each built their businesses by focusing on great people, great products and the customer experience. What makes this combination so exciting is that we are bringing together complementary strengths. JARS has built a powerful retail platform, while Sonoran Roots has built an exceptional brand, product portfolio and vertically integrated operation. Together, we have an opportunity to build something much greater than either company could build alone, and at a much more aggressive pace."

Beyond Sonoran Roots' physical footprint, JARS was attracted to its people, operating culture, product quality and customer loyalty. Building upon this success, JARS will combine those strengths with its proven retail platform.

"Sonoran Roots was homegrown in Arizona, and founded on an uncompromising focus on our people, our products and the communities we serve," said Michael O'Brien, CEO of Sonoran Roots. "JARS understands the value of what our team has built, and sees the same opportunity we do to take it even further, giving us confidence that this transaction is right for Sonoran Roots. We are preserving our brands and relationships, expanding on what we do best, and pairing it with a retail organization that has the scale and ambition to take us to the next level. I'm excited to continue that work as part of JARS, which is now the preeminent vertically integrated cannabis company in Arizona."

In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer of JARS Cannabis, O'Brien will help guide the combined organization through strategic growth initiatives, working alongside JARS executive leadership on the development of the company's growing multi state platform.

Building a New Statewide Cannabis Platform

The combination creates a broader cannabis platform with complementary strengths across retail, cultivation, production, brands, wholesale and distribution. In Arizona, JARS will:

Operate 27 dispensaries, creating the state's largest cannabis retail network;

Continue growing the Sonoran Roots family of brands, and expanding its wholesale and distribution presence;

Offer retail and wholesale customers a deeper and more diverse selection of products and brands;

Create broader opportunities for cultivators, manufacturers and vendor partners through an expanded retail network;

Strengthen value, loyalty and promotional programs across retail locations; and

Continue investing in technology and innovation, including digital ordering and delivery capabilities.

"Arizona is an incredibly important market for JARS and for the future of this company," added Kassab. "This combination gives us the ability to serve more customers through JARS while continuing to grow the brands, products and wholesale relationships that we both have spent years building. The combination of retail scale, strong brands and exceptional people creates a platform that is uniquely positioned for long term growth."

Store Transition and Customer Information



Ponderosa dispensaries will continue operating under the Ponderosa name until the acquisition closes and individual locations begin transitioning to JARS. Until closing, JARS and Sonoran Roots will continue to operate as separate businesses, with no immediate changes to day-to-day operations. Following closing, all eight Ponderosa locations (Chandler, Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Tempe and Tucson) will transition to the JARS Cannabis brand through a phased, store by store process.

Customers, employees, vendors and community partners will receive detailed information regarding store conversions, loyalty programs, customer accounts and transition timing before changes take effect at individual locations.

Throughout the transition, the companies will remain focused on maintaining the product quality, knowledgeable service and customer experience that have earned JARS and Sonoran Roots strong reputations throughout Arizona.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Hawkeye Capital Markets team of Beech Hill Securities, Inc. acted as the financial advisor to Sonoran Roots in connection with the Transaction.

About JARS Cannabis



JARS Cannabis is a privately held, multi state cannabis company operating dispensaries across Arizona, Colorado and Michigan totaling 62 active locations. JARS is focused on building leading cannabis operations through disciplined growth, strong local execution and an unwavering focus on the customer experience.

JARS is committed to making cannabis accessible and approachable through extensive product selection, competitive value, knowledgeable teams and welcoming retail experiences. Across its markets, JARS works to connect cannabis with creativity, community and culture while supporting responsible consumption, customer education and the continued development of the regulated cannabis industry.

For additional information, visit JARSCannabis.com.

About Sonoran Roots



Sonoran Roots is a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis company with operations spanning cultivation, production, brands, wholesale and retail. The company has built a strong reputation for product quality, operational excellence and deep relationships throughout the Arizona cannabis market.

Its retail operations include eight Ponderosa Dispensary locations serving customers in Chandler, Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Tempe and Tucson. Sonoran Roots is also known for its established wholesale, distribution presence, and portfolio of cannabis products and brands serving the Arizona market.

Following the transaction, Sonoran Roots vertically integrated operations will remain an important part of the combined organization, with investment in their continued growth and expansion.

For additional information, visit sonoranroots.com.

For media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE JARS Cannabis