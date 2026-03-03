JARS Cannabis Launches March Basketball Initiatives Through Ongoing Grand Rapids Gold Partnership

Multi-year partnership highlights evolving role of regulated cannabis brands within professional sports ecosystem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, a leading cannabis retailer, is launching a series of community-focused basketball initiatives in March through its ongoing partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate.

Now in its third year, the partnership reflects a broader shift in how regulated cannabis companies are integrating into professional sports ecosystems through sustained community engagement rather than short-term sponsorship visibility.

JARS x Grand Rapids Gold: Gold Scores, You Stash

During March, JARS and the Grand Rapid Gold will activate the partnership through two public-facing initiatives designed to extend fan engagement beyond game night.

The first initiative, dubbed "Gold Scores → You Stash," is a retail-based promotion tied to team performance. During March, when the Grand Rapids Gold score 2 points, adults 21 and older who mention "Gold Scores" at any JARS Michigan retail location will receive one free product.

The second initiative is a public 3v3 basketball tournament in Grand Rapids. Pre-qualifiers will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at MSA Woodland sports complex, located at 2100 28th St. SE. The finals will be held Wednesday, March 11, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Four teams will compete for a $4,000 cash grand prize, distributed at $1,000 per player, including one substitute per team.

Hosted in collaboration from MiLife Sports and supported by brand partners such as Muha Meds and sports broadcasting network Woodward Sports, the 3v3 tournament is designed as a community basketball event, with spectators welcome and no on-site cannabis sales or consumption permitted.

March is basketball season, and 3v3 tournaments have remained a fixture of street basketball culture. For JARS, a cannabis retailer built on local and street culture connections, the format creates a natural bridge between the company's Grand Rapids Gold Partnership and its community roots. The 3v3 tournament, with its origins in neighborhood courts and grassroots competition, allows JARS to participate in both a professional sports environment and the street-level basketball culture that shaped the game. The dual approach reflects the company's belief that cannabis brands can operate within mainstream partnerships while maintaining authenticity through community-focused initiatives.

Raymond Abro, chief operating officer of JARS Cannabis, said the company's approach to sports partnerships is grounded in long-term community alignment.

"As a cannabis retailer, we have a responsibility to participate in that culture in a way that is consistent, compliant and community-focused," Abro said. "Our partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold reflects our belief that meaningful collaborations are built over time. We are investing in experiences that strengthen local connections and demonstrate how cannabis companies can operate responsibly within established sports environments."

As traditional advertising channels remain restricted for cannabis operators, experiential partnerships within civic and sports institutions have become an increasingly important strategy for brand development and community engagement.

For the Grand Rapids Gold, this collaboration aligns with the organization's broader efforts to build year-round connections with fans across West Michigan.

Adam Grumbir, director of partnership development and activation at the Grand Rapids Gold, added, "The chance to team up with a local business like JARS, that also appreciates the unique culture of basketball while supporting the West Michigan community with unique and memorable experiences, is a great next step in the evolution of our multi-year partnership"

Michigan's adult-use cannabis industry has become a significant economic contributor, with licensed operators expanding into local events and cultural partnerships that reflect growing acceptance. By combining a retail-based, performance-driven promotion with a public 3v3 basketball tournament, JARS is positioning its March activation as a balanced strategy that connects product engagement with meaningful community participation within Michigan's sports landscape.

To learn more about the "Gold Scores → You Stash" promotion and 3v3 tournament, visit https://jarscannabis.com/gold-scores-you-stash and https://jarscannabis.com/3v3.

About JARS Cannabis

JARS Cannabis is a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis retailer with a portfolio of recreational storefronts in Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, JARS established operations in 2020 and has grown to 53 retail storefronts across the US, while offering approximately 6,000 product SKUs from more than 250 emerging and established cannabis brands of various categories and price points. As a culturally inspired organization, JARS is on a mission to rewrite the existing narratives that surround cannabis and seeks to empower the future leaders of our industry while creating an inclusive environment that is fueled by celebrating the intersection of cannabis with creativity, community, and collaboration. Employing a community-focused approach, JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and approachable. For more information, visit www.shopJARS.com or follow @JARS_life on Instagram.

About Grand Rapids Gold

The Grand Rapids Gold, established in 2021, is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community, while also investing in and contributing to the economic development and community impact throughout the region. The Grand Rapids Gold is owned and operated by SSJ Group LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow the team on its social media channels.

PRESS ASSETS

Media Contact:

Ally Galanty

[email protected]

SOURCE JARS Cannabis