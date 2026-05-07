JARS Cannabis Offers Free Products to Travelers and Employees Impacted by Spirit Airlines Shutdown

Michigan-based retailer launches limited-time initiative to support those affected by recent airline closure

DETROIT, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines, JARS Cannabis and All-Star Brands are introducing a limited-time initiative for those impacted by canceled travel plans and job loss.

Starting today and running through May 15, eligible customers can visit JARS Cannabis locations in Michigan and receive one free product from select brands, including Jungle Juice, edible gem, Mr. Vapor Soar, and Spyder Legs.

Get one free product at JARS Cannabis Michigan locations May 7-15.

To redeem, customers are asked to present documentation showing they were impacted, such as an employee ID, proof of a canceled flight, or similar verification.

"We know how quickly plans can change," said JARS Cannabis COO, Raymond Abro. "While we operate in a different industry, we understand what it means to navigate sudden disruption. As a Michigan-based business, we're also experiencing our own challenges with recent changes to cannabis tax policy, and this is our way of showing up for the community in a moment like this."

JARS Cannabis locations in Colorado will also feature promotional offers, with participating brands varying by market. Guests must be 21 years or older to participate.

To find a JARS Cannabis store near you, visit https://jarscannabis.com/. For updates, follow @JARS_life on Instagram and TikTok.

About JARS Cannabis

JARS Cannabis is a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis retailer with a portfolio of recreational storefronts in Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, JARS established operations in 2020 and has grown to 54 retail storefronts across the US, while offering approximately 6,000 product SKUs from more than 250 emerging and established cannabis brands of various categories and price points. As a culturally inspired organization, JARS is on a mission to rewrite the existing narratives that surround cannabis and seeks to empower the future leaders of our industry while creating an inclusive environment that is fueled by celebrating the intersection of cannabis with creativity, community, and collaboration. Employing a community-focused approach, JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and approachable. For more information, visit www.shopJARS.com or follow @JARS_life on Instagram.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE JARS Cannabis