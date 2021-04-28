JARS Cannabis to Open Dispensary in Payson, AZ

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, an experienced operator of licensed cannabis dispensaries in Michigan and Arizona, announced that its partnership group won a license to open a dispensary in Gila County, Arizona. The dispensary will open in Payson in the former Untamed Herbs Dispensary – a popular local landmark that served the region's cannabis customers until it closed just last month. The Payson location will also continue to house the manufacturing operations for Uncle Herb's and several other cannabis and CBD brands.

The JARS Dispensary in Payson will be owned by a group that includes Andrew Provencio, founder and owner of Uncle Herbs; Pam Donner, COO of Uncle Herbs; and Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona.

Provencio and Donner will also continue to run their other business operations in Payson, which includes the Payson General Store & CBD Outpost.

"I am so pleased that we will be able to continue to serve the Payson community," said Andrew Provencio, a partner in Gila Dreams X, the group that was awarded the license. "We also look forward to working with the wonderful people at JARS, who will run the dispensary with professionalism, compassion, and integrity."

Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona, said he is looking forward to serving the needs of the Payson community by providing the highest quality products at affordable prices. "At our roots, we are all about people," he said. "We believe that when we treat our employees, our customers, and our vendors with respect, we all benefit."

Pam Donner previously administered the Untamed Herbs dispensary and continues to direct the operations of the manufacturing and processing operation in Payson. "I am thrilled that we are going to be able to re-open the dispensary," she said. "We are really happy for the community; Payson is a great town. We've been there a long time."

Kassab said that the new JARS-branded shop will be upgraded for an enhanced customer experience, and will open as soon as construction is complete at the former site of Untamed Herbs at 200 N. Tonto Street in Payson.

