JARS Digital Launches CairnMetrics, an AI-Powered SMB Dashboard That Unifies Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Operations Data

Key Takeaways

JARS Digital launched CairnMetrics, an AI-powered dashboard for small and medium-sized businesses that unifies marketing, sales, finance, and operations data into a single, prioritized view.

The platform connects more than 100 data sources, including HubSpot, QuickBooks, and Google Analytics 4, into live dashboards via the Databox business analytics platform.

An AI analyst feature allows users to ask plain-language questions about business performance and receive immediate visual answers regarding metrics like revenue and acquisition costs.

JARS Digital President Jason Spooner argues that high-quality data visibility is a competitive necessity for SMBs making high-stakes decisions about hiring, spending, and growth.

Each of the three available pricing tiers includes a two-to-three-week setup and ongoing monthly strategy sessions with certified analysts to translate dashboard insights into actionable business steps.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Digital, a high-touch business consultancy and fractional CMO agency, today announced the launch of CairnMetrics, an AI-powered dashboard platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). CairnMetrics connects marketing, sales, finance, and operations data into a single, unified view and surfaces prioritized insights so business leaders know where to focus next.

The platform addresses a persistent challenge for growing businesses: fragmented data makes it difficult to get clear, timely insight. Most SMB teams already track numbers across tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4), HubSpot, QuickBooks, Stripe, and Meta Ads, yet those numbers live in silos, reports go stale the moment they're shared, and decisions get made on gut feel rather than real-time insight. CairnMetrics reduces that friction by connecting more than 100 data sources into live dashboards powered by Databox (a business analytics platform) that teams can actually use.

"Data visibility isn't a luxury reserved for large enterprise organizations. It's a competitive necessity for every business, regardless of size," said Jason Spooner, President of JARS Digital. "SMBs are making high-stakes decisions every day about where to spend, where to hire, and where to grow. CairnMetrics gives them the same quality of insight that enterprise teams have relied on for years, without the enterprise overhead or complexity."

Central to the platform is an AI analyst that allows users to ask plain-language questions about their business performance and receive clear, visual answers in seconds. Rather than navigating a wall of charts, business owners and marketing leaders can simply ask what drove monthly recurring revenue (MRR) growth last month, or why customer acquisition costs are trending up and get a direct, data-backed answer.

CairnMetrics offers three pricing tiers, Starter, Growth, and Scale. Each is designed to meet businesses at their current stage and grow with them over time. Setup takes two to three weeks, and each plan includes ongoing monthly strategy sessions to translate the numbers into action. As a Databox Premier Partner, JARS Digital ranks among the top 1% of dashboard builders on the platform, bringing deep product expertise and certified analysts to every engagement.

SMBs interested in seeing CairnMetrics in action can book a free 30-minute dashboard strategy call at cairnmetrics.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CairnMetrics?

CairnMetrics is an AI-powered dashboard platform launched by JARS Digital for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). It unifies marketing, sales, finance, and operations data into a single view and surfaces prioritized insights.

How does CairnMetrics help SMBs make decisions?

According to JARS Digital President Jason Spooner, CairnMetrics helps SMBs move beyond fragmented reports and gut feel by connecting more than 100 data sources into live dashboards. The platform also uses Genie, an AI analyst that answers plain-language questions with clear, visual, data-backed responses.

What pricing and setup information is available for CairnMetrics?

CairnMetrics offers three pricing tiers: Starter, Growth, and Scale. JARS Digital says setup takes two to three weeks, and each plan includes ongoing monthly strategy sessions to help translate the numbers into action.

About JARS Digital

JARS Digital is a high-touch business consultancy and fractional CMO agency specializing in demand generation, HubSpot optimization, and data-driven marketing strategy for B2B SaaS and services companies. CairnMetrics is a doing business as (DBA) of JARS Digital, built on years of hands-on experience inside the tools, ad platforms, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems that growing teams use every day. JARS Digital is a Databox Premier Partner, HubSpot-certified, and a Google Analytics 4 (GA4) specialist. For more information, visit cairnmetrics.com.

SOURCE JARS Digital