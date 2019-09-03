JARVISH Qualified for Taiwan Defense AR Smart Combat Helmet System

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JARVISH Inc., an emerging global leader in smart 5G+AI+AR wearable devices, announced today that it has been qualified by Taiwan's NCSIST (National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology) with its AR (Augmented Reality) smart combat helmet system in the Ministry of Defense's Digital Tactical AR Project.

The JARVISH AR smart combat helmet system prototype was developed over three years to come into compliance with the rigorous specifications set by NCSIST. The system prototype was delivered in early August and passed technical inspection. The first few hundred sets of AR smart combat helmet system are expected to be delivered in 2020 and will be deployed for a field trial. The total requirement is for several hundred thousand systems to the Taiwan Army.

The helmet includes a transparent heads up display, AI-assisted threat detection and situational awareness, 4k night vision camera, patent-pending 'super optical' performance, long-range broadband ad hoc communication, and an intrinsically safe military-grade battery. "Bringing increased situational awareness to the warfighter and combat commanders will give our customers proactive safety and a superior tactical advantage over their adversaries," said Jeremy Lu, JARVISH's CEO.

The idea for JARVISH was conceptualized after Jeremy's brother was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident when he was hit by a vehicle that approached from a blind spot. Jeremy sought to make riding motorcycles safer through the use of technology. The company was founded in 2014 and launched its first smart helmet for motorcycles in 2017, selling more than 1,000 helmets in the first year. The next-generation smart helmets, the JARVISH X and X-AR can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo with shipments in the U.S. starting in late 2019.

JARVISH also plans on expanding its product portfolio in the U.S. with smart field engineering, law enforcement, and military helmets in 2020. Visit JARVISH at GSMA MWC19 (formally known as Mobile World Congress) in Los Angeles, CA from October 22-24, 2019.

For more information, visit www.jarvish.com

To pre-order: https://igg.me/at/jarvish/x#/

About JARVISH

JARVISH designs and manufactures smart wearable devices that integrate augmented reality, artificial intelligence and 5G. JARVISH's vision is to seamlessly connect people and technology for a safe, efficient, and enjoyable experience. JARVISH is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and has locations in Silicon Valley and near Washington DC.

