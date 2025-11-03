JAS Announces Completion of Acquisition of Pentagon Freight Services

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Pentagon Freight Services, a UK-headquartered, highly specialized provider of freight forwarding, project logistics, and ship's agency services. Pentagon officially joins the JAS family, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

This strategic acquisition significantly enhances JAS's ability to deliver specialized logistics solutions across the Oil & Gas, Energy, Marine, and Construction industries, building on Pentagon's decades of expertise and global reach. Pentagon's network of over 1,200 employees across 65 offices worldwide will seamlessly integrate with JAS's existing global operations, advancing its mission to provide tailored, end-to-end logistical services to customers with complex requirements.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in JAS's growth strategy," said Marco Rebuffi, President & CEO of JAS. "Pentagon's experience and specialization complement our global footprint and elevate our service offerings. We are excited to welcome our new colleagues and to harness our combined strengths to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Ashley Taylor, Group CEO of Pentagon, added: "JAS is the perfect partner to extend our global reach while retaining our commitment to delivering bespoke logistics solutions. We look forward to contributing our expertise to the broader JAS platform and growing together."

Operational continuity remains a priority. All Pentagon offices will continue business as usual while transitioning under the JAS umbrella. Customers can expect uninterrupted service, complemented by the expanded capabilities arising from this integration.

About JAS

JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, JAS focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and tailored to customer needs. As a privately owned company, JAS is committed to creating opportunities for communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive.

About Pentagon Freight Services

Pentagon Freight Services, based in the UK, is a distinguished provider of freight forwarding, project logistics, and ship's agency services. With over 50 years of experience, 1,200+ employees, and 65 offices globally, Pentagon has established deep expertise serving the Oil & Gas, Energy, Marine, and Construction sectors with customized, integrated supply chain solutions.

SOURCE JAS Worldwide