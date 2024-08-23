JAS Jet Air Service S.p.A., a JAS Worldwide group company leader in international shipping, announces the acquisition of Setoa S.p.A.

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS is thrilled to welcome Setoa S.p.A., which officially joined the group on July 10.

With the acquisition of Setoa S.p.A., JAS further expands its business into new markets, adding West Africa in particular among the territories now covered directly by its services. Thanks to Setoa's entry into the group, JAS's offer now expands to Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Gabon, Congo, Mali and Burkina Faso.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our growth strategy and I am confident that it will create new synergies that will better meet the needs of our customers with an advanced range of logistics solutions expanding our global footprint with these new markets," said Leonardo Baldi, Regional Vice President and CEO of JAS Italy.

Since 1997, Setoa has boasted considerable experience in a complex market such as the African one and can offer a highly customized service to customers. Its expertise gained over almost thirty years in this niche market, combined with JAS's experience and vast worldwide network, will contribute to enriching the offer to customers with complete and innovative solutions.

"The acquisition of Setoa Italia S.p.A. by the JAS Group marks an important evolution in the expansion and strengthening of our global capabilities," said Massimo Boccadelli, CEO of Setoa Italia S.p.A. "This combination will allow us to offer our customers an even wider range of innovative services and solutions, consolidating our leadership in the international shipping sector in West Africa. The collaboration between Setoa and JAS will redefine the market standards in Africa, opening up new prospects for growth and success worldwide."

About JAS Worldwide

JAS Worldwide, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, it focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and unique to each customer's needs. At the heart of its success is its people, who are committed to delivering customer value. As a privately owned company, JAS maintains a steadfast commitment to creating opportunities for our communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive. Together.

SOURCE JAS Forwarding Inc.