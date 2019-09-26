JASCI Software Wins ORACLE Excellence Award for Cloud Platform Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JASCI Software announced that it has received a 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Cloud Platform Innovation. This award honors organizations for their leading-edge solutions using the Oracle Cloud Platform to drive business transformation and value by increasing agility, lowering costs and reducing IT complexity.

As an early adopter of Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing, JASCI collaborated with the Oracle team to fine-tune and prove out the platform. Being recognized for an Excellence Award is a culmination of all those shared efforts. Accepting the award on Sept. 17, 2019 at Oracle OpenWorld were JASCI Software's Daniel Napoli, Co-founder & CTO and Craig Wilensky, Co-founder & CEO.

JASCI's decision to use Autonomous Transaction Processing is paying off with order processing recorded running in excess of 100X faster. Big picture benefits are that JASCI can provide its Autonomous Warehouse System customers a platform that prioritizes speed, reliability, and security. "Those three attributes are absolutely required in today's fast-paced order fulfillment industry," said Craig Wilensky. "This award is a validation of all the work we've been doing behind the scenes so that our customers can effortlessly optimize and automate their distribution centers and allow for unlimited growth opportunities."

The 2019 Oracle Cloud Innovation winners were announced during an awards ceremony at Oracle OpenWorld. Oracle OpenWorld hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage Cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology.

About JASCI Software

Established in 2015 by industry experts with decades of experience, JASCI Software's Autonomous Warehouse System, leveraging next-generation workflow technology, revolutionizes fulfillment centers around the globe with robotics and AI directed transactions from inventory receiving, all the way through picking, packing, and shipping orders. Their patent-pending SmartTask workflow technology, a drag and drop warehouse process configurator, can adapt to clients' specific use cases across different industries, and can be continuously updated. To learn more, visit https://www.jascicloud.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

