Jasco and AmberSemi Partner to Explore Integration of Amber's Breakthrough Power Semiconductors into Jasco's Portfolio of Electrical Products

Partnership aims to upgrade Jasco's electrical product lines with Amber's breakthrough semiconductor-based power architecture, enabling the expansion of Jasco's product features and value for retail consumers and professional installers

OKLAHOMA CITY and DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasco, a leader in the lighting and connected-home industries and Amber Semiconductor, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company developing the next evolution of power conversion and control, announced today that they have entered a multi-faceted, multi-phased partnership to explore integration of AmberSemi's new next generation power management solutions into strategic electrical products within Jasco's product lines.

"We have followed AmberSemi with acute interest since early in their technology development and are excited to now partner with them as they move into their next phase - commercialization," said Mitchell Davis, Vice President – Connected Home/ Emerging Technologies. "We view the advantages from AmberSemi's semiconductor-based power management technologies to be disruptive and impactful to the features and value enhancements enabled in our key product lines," he concluded.

"We greatly value our longstanding relationship with the team at Jasco and are very excited to see it mature into this partnership," said Rob Halligan, Chief Marketing Officer at AmberSemi. "Their excellence spans the quality of their products, the breadth of their portfolio, the depth of their brand licensing relationships / channel penetration, as well as the corporate ethics that is the hallmark of their business."

AmberSemi is developing two major product lines, the first focusing on next-gen power conversions enabled by an active architecture that utilizes digital control and precision sensing, delivering superior conversion efficiency, power density, and performance. While the second product line is developing a first of its kind power switching and protection device enabled by direct digital control and precision sensing, delivering intelligent control and fast protection for higher reliability and better uptime.

Engineering samples for AmberSemi's first of its three lines of products to be available in Q1 for testing, with volume production units available in Q2 of 2025.

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company and developer of patented, innovative power management technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for datacenters, networking, telecom, industrial manufacturing, commercial and residential building products, powered appliances, and semiconductor solutions worldwide. With 49 USPTO patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management legacy passive analog technologies that are still in use today to safer, more reliable semiconductor architectures with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and has been recognized with numerous industry awards, such as Time Magazines Best Inventions of 2021, Fast companies' Next Big Thing in Tech 2022 and the coveted Edison Gold Award for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, EE Times 100 Startups Worth Watching in 2024 among many others. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco uses the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world.

