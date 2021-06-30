Jasdeep Singh Scholarship Offers Two Additional Scholarships to First-Generation College Attendees

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jasdeep Singh Scholarship is excited to again offer a scholarship for first-generation college attendees.

The Jasdeep Singh Scholarship, a West Hartford-based educational foundation, is proud to announce its first cohort of first-generation college attendee recipients. Two learners earned $1000 scholarships and two students so impressed the Board that it was decided to create two additional $150 prizes. The deadline for the next round of scholarships is October 1, 2021.

Jasdeep Singh

According to Jasdeep Singh: "I was born in Connecticut to two wonderful parents who emigrated from India in the 1970s. Education was the reason both my father and uncle, and subsequently my mother, were able to enter Canada and the U.S. respectively. Education literally opened worlds for them. Education is also something that no one can take away from you. My father had a life-threatening illness and struggled at times to even get to work. Due to his education, a Masters in both mechanical and electrical engineering, he was able to find ways to do his work effectively and provide for his family during his life and even after his death."

The Jasdeep Singh Scholarship provides scholarships to students who are the first in their family to attend a post-secondary school in the United States. While there is a focus on the Connecticut area, winners have been selected from many states with diversity of backgrounds, ages, areas of study, and type of school. To learn more about Jasdeep Singh Scholarship and the current cohort of recipients, please visit the website at www.jasdeepsingh.org.

Jasdeep Singh continues to state, "My mother had a bachelor's degree that allowed her to take on positions at insurance companies in the Hartford area to keep our home running. She was also able to educate herself on how to manage financials, plan for our families' future, and expand her technology skills. To them, education wasn't just a paper earned, it was life forming and lifesaving. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide two hard-working students with a little help to achieve their goals. College can be one of the surest ways to a stable future if debt is not an obstacle."

With so many people looking for financial assistance, it can be hard to figure out where to turn. With a focus on communication and a mission to help those students facing the largest hurdles in completing a post-secondary degree, the Jasdeep Singh Scholarship is working hard to help as many learners as possible.

Jasdeep Singh "attended the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford for multiple degrees and just finished my MBA at UConn, and am currently Chief Operating Officer for 3BC."

To learn more about Jasdeep Singh, please visit www.jasdeepsingh.org now!

About Jasdeep Singh Scholarship: Jasdeep Singh Scholarship is an educational foundation that is based in West Hartford, Connecticut.

