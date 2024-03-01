Jase Medical Launches Pediatrics Kit - Providing Peace of Mind for Busy Parents

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jase Medical, a pioneering leader in medical preparedness solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Pediatrics Kit. Designed to cater specifically to the needs of busy parents with children aged 2-11, the Pediatrics Kit offers emergency Rx and OTC medication access for families across the nation.

"The KidsCase represents a significant leap forward in preparedness and peace of mind for families everywhere. By providing emergency antibiotics and other essential prescription medications tailored specifically for children, Jase Medical is ensuring that our youngest and most vulnerable have access to the care they need, when they need it most," said Dr. Shawn Rowland, Founder & CEO of Jase Medical.

Key features and components of the Pediatrics Kit include: Rx Amoxicillin Trihydrate 250mg chewable tablets (40 count), Rx Ondansetron ODT 4mg tablets (20 count), Rx Hydrocortisone Cream 2.5% (quantity 1), and Ibuprofen children's 100mg tablets (24 count). The kit also includes a comprehensive guidebook ensuring safe medication practices and dosage information.

"Furthermore, customers have the flexibility to include additional medications such as epi-pens, topical antibiotics, and other essentials, tailoring their kit to their family's specific needs," said Dr. Rowland.

About Shawn Rowland, M.D.

Shawn Rowland, M.D., stands out as a distinguished medical professional, boasting a comprehensive background that spans academic and community health systems. His extensive experience covers the front lines of urban primary care in New York City, confronting the unique health care challenges of underserved areas along the Southern border, and providing disaster relief in places such as West Maui. Dr. Rowland's work in both large, insurance-based systems and private independent practices has equipped him with a unique perspective, enabling him to effectively tackle the multifaceted challenges facing today's health care system.

Jase Medical is for everyone who desires an emergency supply of medication to have on hand in the event of an emergency or when professional medical help is not readily available.

For more information about Jase Medicals KidsCase or any of their other solutions such as the Jase Case or Jase Daily for adults please visit https://jasemedical.com/kidcase

