Jasin Glasner Selected as Arizona G&T Cooperatives' Next Chief Financial Officer

BENSON, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO) announced the selection of Jasin Glasner as its next chief financial officer, effective May 11, 2026. Glasner succeeds Peter Scott, who is retiring after 15 years of dedicated and exemplary service to the Cooperative.

CFO Jasin Glasner

Glasner brings more than 20 years of industry experience in finance and accounting, much of that time in key management roles, including serving as manager of financial services and, more recently, as financial controller. Glasner has also distinguished himself by leading the development of advanced analytical tools, improving financial forecasting and driving process improvements to increase organizational efficiency.

"Jasin's depth of experience in the electric utility sector, coupled with his demonstrated leadership, disciplined financial management, and his passion for process improvement, make him very well qualified to assume the role of chief financial officer," said Patrick Ledger, executive vice president and chief executive officer. "I am confident in his capacity to maintain AEPCO's financial integrity and execute on its strategic objectives."

Glasner earned a bachelor's degree in accounting as well as a master's degree in business administration from the University of Arizona.

About Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.

AEPCO is the not-for-profit generation, transmission, and energy services provider for electric distribution cooperatives and public power utilities in Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico. Headquartered in Benson, Arizona, AEPCO operates with its sister organization, Sierra Southwest Cooperative Services, Inc. (Sierra), under the umbrella of Arizona G&T Cooperatives.

AEPCO is rated by both Fitch and S&P as "A" with a stable outlook, recognizing AEPCO's solid financial position and disciplined approach to operations.

SOURCE Arizona G&T Cooperatives