BALDWIN, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Trangucci, LCSW-R is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Therapist in her Private Practice.

Serving adults, adolescents, children, couples and families, her private practice's treatment areas are domestic violence, marital relationships, anxiety, depression, career related issues, immigration and acculturation, sexual abuse, and trauma in her Social Work and Psychological concentrated practice.

As to why Mrs. Trangucci began her career as a Therapist and Social Worker, she states, "Since I was 4 years old I wanted to be a social worker; when I used to read my mom's psychology book when she was a student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice." With over 10 years of experience in clinical social work, Jasmine is a bilingual LCSW-R, currently serving patients at her own private practice in Baldwin, New York. For others looking to get into her line of work, Mrs. Trangucci advises, "Have the ability to connect with people and be passionate, care, and love your patients." Creating a space for all, Jasmine's key to success is "I am flexible and traditional. I say one size doesn't fit all."

Throughout her education and training, Mrs. Trangucci received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of South Carolina – Columbia and later obtained her Master's degree in Social Work from Fordham University.

In her free time, Jasmine enjoys vacationing with her kids and husband, meditating, and going to Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa.

Jasmine dedicates this recognition to her mother, Jasmine Estrada, and her husband, Anthony Trangucci.

