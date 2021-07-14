Jason Aldean Cover Band "Ultimate Aldean" Releases August 2021 Tour Dates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Aldean, the famous Jason Aldean cover band, announced today that the band has committed to a Midwest and New England Tour this August. The Ultimate Aldean is a sincere tribute musical act that celebrates country superstar Jason Aldean's music.

Lead singer Greg West has convinced followers that he is Aldean's twin because of the resemblance, mannerisms, and perfectly copied vocal sound. The band tours the United States throughout the year, performing for tens of thousands of fans.

Ultimate Aldean will be featured on two major TV networks over the next six months because of their success.

"The Ultimate Aldean band is an honorary tribute to Jason Aldean," said West. "Our band has been together since 2013 and we've played huge venues, including tribute concert dates in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood. We have won multiple music awards from radio stations across the country. In 2016, one of the grand prize awards sent me to the ACM Awards in Las Vegas."

West continued, "We've been blessed with success over the past eight years because fans love that I look and perform just like Jason Aldean. When I met Jason Aldean's producer and owner of his record label, Broken Bow Records, they both thought they were looking at the original Jason Aldean."



Live Nation characterized Ultimate Aldean in an article titled, "The Ultimate Aldean Concert - The World's Best Tribute to Jason Aldean." Ultimate Aldean was voted "Best Look-Alike" by 104.1 FM of Orlando, Florida in the show, "Monsters of the Midday."

The band is frequently invited to perform at Aldean's bar in downtown Nashville, Tennessee for private corporate events.

August 2021 Tour Dates:



August 3 - Mentor, OH

August 7 - Webster, WI

August 20 - Ware, MA

August 21 - Cornish, NH

August 27 - Chicopee, MA

August 28 - Lyndonville, VT

August 29 - Arundel, MA

For more information or to see future concert dates, go to UltimateAldean.us .

