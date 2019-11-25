Jason Aldean Throws Down For New Album With "9 At 9" Special During Biggest Bar-Hopping Night Of The Year, Nov. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM "Artist of the Decade" Jason Aldean will celebrate the release of his highly anticipated album 9 , out now, on the biggest bar night of the year Thanksgiving Eve, for the first-of-its-kind concert event, "9 at 9" on Nov. 27th. Presented by Corona Light, Aldean has partnered with over 100 Bar Louie neighborhood locations exclusively presenting the event in their markets, along with dozens of independently owned bars across the country to distribute a special 9-song performance airing at 9:00P local time and filmed from Jason Aldean's Restaurant + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, TN. Fans will have the chance to hear the "ambitious textures" (New York Times) behind Aldean's new music, including his Top 15 and climbing single "We Back." To find the closest venue, visit the interactive map at JasonAldean.com/9at9.

"Bar Louie is proud to partner with Jason to help launch his absolutely amazing new album. As America's premier Gastrobar, we are the perfect place to come to enjoy a variety of great drinks, tasty food, and to watch this very special world premiere," says Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke. "So come to Bar Louie Wednesday, November 27th. Our team members, and Jason, will be ready to treat you to a night you always will remember."

Additionally, Bar Louie is offering an exclusive Jason Aldean sweepstakes for its customers surrounding the release of 9 , with one lucky winner and a guest winning a trip to see the superstar in concert in 2020. More information on the promotion can be found at www.barlouie.com/jasonaldean.

The three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" is a dominant force on the charts, he's scored 23 Number Ones. He's the only Country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times (in a row, no less), racking up 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold along the way. Aldean's a card-carrying member of Country's elite headliners whose incendiary tours are nearing legendary status. After closing out his 2019 headlining run, he returns to Las Vegas on December 6-8 for JASON ALDEAN: RIDE ALL NIGHT VEGAS at Park Theater at Park MGM. In January, Aldean will launch the 2020 WE BACK TOUR with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. For more information visit www.JasonAldean.com.

