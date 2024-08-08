Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar to Debut on Las Vegas Strip Fall 2024

The New Restaurant and Entertainment Venue at 63 CityCenter Will Feature Live Music, Southern Comfort Food, One-Of-A-Kind Memorabilia, Outdoor Patios, and a Premier Nightlife Experience

Space Marks Fourth Location, Joining Nashville, Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Restaurant Group, a premier owner-operator of entertainment and dining destinations, is teaming up with country superstar and Academy of Country Music Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean to bring Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar to the Las Vegas Strip this fall 2024. TC Restaurant Group is known as the leading operator in Nashville's famed lower Broadway district and aims to deliver the best of the Music City experience to Las Vegas.

The venue will bring its signature combination of live music, Southern comfort food and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. The venue will feature outdoor patios, private event spaces, full-service dining and DJ-driven nightlife all under one roof, promising a premier experience where guests can dine, enjoy world-class performances and dance the night away.

"To open our fourth Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar and the first West Coast location in iconic Las Vegas is thrilling," said Adam Hesler, TC Restaurant Group chief executive officer. "We will be right on the Las Vegas Strip, at the epicenter of the excitement and look forward to hosting not only incoming visitors from around the world but also giving the Las Vegas residents a unique experience and inviting atmosphere to unwind and have a great time."

Located at 63 CityCenter at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, the 22,500-square-foot, two-story venue will feature two music stages with regular live performances ranging from country to pop to other top 40 genres. The venue will include a 250+-seat main dining area, seven bars and a spectacular outdoor elliptical patio offering unparalleled views of the Strip as well as a 15,000-square-foot second floor of entertainment with velvet-tufted booths, resident DJs, an additional live music stage and an elevated VIP bottle service section. The Las Vegas location will also feature a signature 4,000-square-foot patio with views of the Strip for a one-of-a-kind late-night experience.

Known for its stellar food and entertainment, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar will showcase menu items and Southern comfort dishes inspired by Aldean's favorites, including "Jason's Mac and Cheese" and "Grandma's Pot Roast," from the Aldean's family recipe book, along with their famous peach cobbler and a 32 oz. tomahawk ribeye that was named Nashville's best steak by Tige & Danie of The Big 98. The bar will also feature TEABIRD, Aldean's co-owned brand of hard sweet tea, which Food + Beverage Magazine recently featured on its cover. A key feature of the venue will be memorabilia hand-picked by Aldean, including record plaques of his best-selling songs including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Any 'Ol Barstool" and "My Kinda Party," as well as guitars and personal photos. Guests will find plenty of picture-worthy moments, such as the venue's centerpiece Tractor Bar, which boasts a vintage 4020 John Deere Tractor, an homage to Aldean's multi-Platinum No. 1 hit song, "Big Green Tractor."

Establishing a home for country music on the Strip, it will feature a live on-air iHeartRadio studio on location, recording daily interviews with various musicians and celebrities who will often take to the stage for impromptu performances, creating an ever-changing lineup of live entertainment. Listeners can hear the programming on iHeartRadio's KWNR 95.5 and on the iHeartRadio app.

Additional grand opening information will be announced at a later date, with the venue expected to open to the public in early fall. The original Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar in Nashville is already established as one of the country's top destinations, earning the title "Live Music Venue of the Year" in 2019 by Bar & Restaurant Expo (formerly Nightclub & Bar).

For more information, visit JasonAldeansBar.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @JasonAldeans.

ABOUT TC RESTAURANT GROUP

TC Restaurant Group operates popular restaurant venues in multiple cities and offers 10 dining and entertainment destinations for tourists and locals in the heart of downtown Nashville, Pittsburgh, Gatlinburg, and now Las Vegas. Concepts include Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Morgan Wallen's This Bar, LUKE's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up, Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B's Karaoke Bar, Luigi's City Pizza, Sun Diner, Bayou Keys Dueling Piano Bar and It's a Nashville Thing, Y'all Gift Shop. For more information, visit www.TCRestaurantGroup.com.

ABOUT 63 CITYCENTER

63 CityCenter is an exciting new destination for dynamic retail, attraction and hospitality experiences. Located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, this new four-story, 240,000 SF high-design building is a central feature of "CityCenter," steps from the Shops at Crystals, Aria and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resorts and a short walk from Waldorf Astoria, Vdara, Bellagio, Paris, MGM Grand and Caesars Palace. 63 CityCenter offers world-class attractions, restaurants, shopping, easy access to its driveway for private valet service and unparalleled views of the Strip. Flagship tenants of 63 CityCenter include Ocean Prime, Ariat, Museum of Illusions and ARTE MUSEUM digital art museum. During the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, millions of viewers witnessed more than 15 overtakes at the "Harmon turn" directly in front of the building. 63 CityCenter is owned by Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, developers of $9 billion of leisure, entertainment and retail properties with another $4 billion of new developments in its pipeline. The Torino+Flag partnership is a national leader in developing, owning and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in the pre-development stage. Torino+Flag's portfolio includes 63 CityCenter and Harmon Corner on the Las Vegas Strip and ICON Park in Orlando. For more information, go to 63CityCenter.com.

