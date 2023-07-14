SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced that Jason Baumgartner has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In the newly created role, Baumgartner will be responsible for overseeing and connecting all of eAssist's revenue-related functions.

Jason Baumgartner Named Chief Revenue Officer for eAssist Dental Solutions

"As eAssist grows, so must our team. The newest expansion will enable us to continue growing so we can serve even more dental offices," said Dr. James Anderson, eAssist CEO and Co-Founder. "We are especially excited that this new role will be filled by the highly-qualified Jason Baumgartner. His experience will perfectly complement that of our current team. As CRO, Jason will oversee eAssist's revenue strategy – assisting in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experience, and revenue operations."

Baumgartner is an accomplished commercial leader with more than 30 years of demonstrated success in the medical industry. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions such as Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Chief Sales Officer, Director of National Accounts and Health Systems, and more. His expertise has consistently led organizations in their efforts to achieve revenue growth and bolster their corporate reputation. With an extensive background in healthcare sales, he has effectively revitalized sales and consulting teams, surpassing targets and delivering exceptional results on a global scale.

"With vast experience in various healthcare sectors, I'm thrilled to delve into the field of dentistry and add my experience to the exceptional team already in place at eAssist," said Baumgartner.

About Jason Baumgartner

Baumgartner started his career with Cardinal Health in 1997 where he spent 11 years in sales and sales management roles. He then became a region manager and concluded his career as Director Health Systems (GPO's) and National Account management. While at Cardinal Health, Baumgartner was honored three times with their Presidential Award. He went on to serve as Regional Vice President of Sales for HPG (HealthTrust Purchasing Group); Vice President of Business Development and Commercialization for Intermountain Healthcare; and Chief Commercial Officer for Amerinet following acquisition by Intermountain Healthcare. Baumgartner's next career moves took him to medical device companies Vyaire Medical and Breg where he served as Chief Commercial Officer/Chief Revenue Officer; and then to BioTouch as Chief Revenue Officer, prior to joining eAssist.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Contact:

Lindsey Lee

(844) 327-7478

[email protected]com

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions