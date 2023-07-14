Jason Baumgartner Named Chief Revenue Officer for eAssist Dental Solutions

News provided by

eAssist Dental Solutions

14 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced that Jason Baumgartner has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In the newly created role, Baumgartner will be responsible for overseeing and connecting all of eAssist's revenue-related functions.

Continue Reading
Jason Baumgartner Named Chief Revenue Officer for eAssist Dental Solutions
Jason Baumgartner Named Chief Revenue Officer for eAssist Dental Solutions

"As eAssist grows, so must our team. The newest expansion will enable us to continue growing so we can serve even more dental offices," said Dr. James Anderson, eAssist CEO and Co-Founder. "We are especially excited that this new role will be filled by the highly-qualified Jason Baumgartner. His experience will perfectly complement that of our current team. As CRO, Jason will oversee eAssist's revenue strategy – assisting in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experience, and revenue operations."

Baumgartner is an accomplished commercial leader with more than 30 years of demonstrated success in the medical industry. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions such as Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Chief Sales Officer, Director of National Accounts and Health Systems, and more. His expertise has consistently led organizations in their efforts to achieve revenue growth and bolster their corporate reputation. With an extensive background in healthcare sales, he has effectively revitalized sales and consulting teams, surpassing targets and delivering exceptional results on a global scale.

"With vast experience in various healthcare sectors, I'm thrilled to delve into the field of dentistry and add my experience to the exceptional team already in place at eAssist," said Baumgartner. 

About Jason Baumgartner

Baumgartner started his career with Cardinal Health in 1997 where he spent 11 years in sales and sales management roles. He then became a region manager and concluded his career as Director Health Systems (GPO's) and National Account management. While at Cardinal Health, Baumgartner was honored three times with their Presidential Award. He went on to serve as Regional Vice President of Sales for HPG (HealthTrust Purchasing Group); Vice President of Business Development and Commercialization for Intermountain Healthcare; and Chief Commercial Officer for Amerinet following acquisition by Intermountain Healthcare. Baumgartner's next career moves took him to medical device companies Vyaire Medical and Breg where he served as Chief Commercial Officer/Chief Revenue Officer; and then to BioTouch as Chief Revenue Officer, prior to joining eAssist.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Contact:
Lindsey Lee
(844) 327-7478
[email protected]com

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Also from this source

eAssist's Top-Rated 'How We Did It' Podcast Welcomes New Host Alex Dagostino

eAssist Selected as Dental Billing Solution for American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.