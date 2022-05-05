Jason Beckman and Jason Colodne of Colbeck Capital Provide Support for The New York Academy of Art

The New York Academy of Art's graduate programs are indicative of the programs founded in the early 1980s with an emphasis on developing figurative and representational artists. The Academy now boasts one of the largest collections of figurative art along with serving as host to a number of iconic New York City events including The Tribeca Ball. Degree programs at New York Academy of Art combine technical training with fine arts development to encourage artistic expression with a solid foundation.

Scholarships offer a variety of funding opportunities to help graduate students achieve their academic goals while offsetting a portion of the costs for aspects such as tuition and housing. Applications are representative of student accomplishments and open to international artists as well as students in the first and second years of their academic pursuits. Funding represents a wide variety of donors including Colbeck Capital Management whose ongoing support helps qualifying students balance the expenses tied to their creative arts education.

New York Academy of Art is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering a "new generation of artists" by combining studies in conventional skills and present-day conversations. All students are encouraged to find their own personal mode of expression while contributing to the contemporary art scene. Boasting the first graduate school for figurative art, the Academy continues to be a bastion of creativity and learning for the entire arts community.

