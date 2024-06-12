Jason Biggs and EDWARDS® Desserts Serve Up a Slice of "American Pie" to Celebrate the Iconic Film's 25th Anniversary

From Universal Pictures, American Pie debuted in the summer of 1999 with the most famous pie scene in movie history. As part of its Pie Lovers Unite campaign, EDWARDS Desserts is reuniting Biggs and an irresistible-looking pie for a scene with a G-rating and modern-day twist the whole family can enjoy. In "The Repeat," fans of the film will see Biggs in a familiar situation, arriving home to find a pie and note on the kitchen counter. He tries not to let his temptation get the best of him, but an unexpected turn of events results in a ravaged pie and Biggs uttering the familiar line, "Well, I guess we'll just tell your mother we ate it all."

"Not a day goes by where fans don't bring up the pie scene, so it only seems fitting that 25 years later, I'd get a chance to sit on the other side of the table and play the understanding dad – albeit in a much sweeter scenario," said Biggs. "I loved reimagining this scene with EDWARDS Desserts and I hope fans will eat it up."

"Collaborating with Jason Biggs on this celebration is truly a match made in pie heaven," said Dorothy Johnson, Senior Marketing Manager for EDWARDS Desserts, a Schwan's Company brand. "What better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of American Pie than by showing the irresistible nature of EDWARDS frozen crème pies?"

In addition to reimagining the iconic movie scene, EDWARDS Desserts has another treat for fans of the film – a new, limited-edition Anniversary Apple pie that comes with a piece of American Pie movie memorabilia. Pie lovers nationwide can enter for a chance to win at PieLoversUnite.com between Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 26*. Like "The Repeat," EDWARDS Anniversary Apple pie is inspired by the timeless classic from the original film, featuring vanilla cookie crust, spiced apple pie compote, salted caramel, white chocolate Chantilly cream and crunchy caramelized white chocolate pearls.

*No purchase necessary. Purchase will not increase chance of winning. The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. and is open only to United States legal residents who at the time of entry are the age of majority in their jurisdiction or older. The Sweepstakes begins on June 11, 2024 at 12:01 p.m. CT and ends on June 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CT. All winners will be notified via email on or about June 28, 2024. Visit PieLoversUnite.com to see official rules for details.

