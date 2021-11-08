Jason Booth Joins Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. as Chief Technology Officer

"Joining Crate & Barrel Holdings is an exciting opportunity to partner with like-minded leaders to implement new technology strategies that further the company's customer-first approach and ongoing supply chain optimization," said Booth. "Technology has the ability to create meaningful and impactful connections with our customers online and in-store, and I'm eager to help keep the company at the forefront of this space."

Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. continues to transform how customers shop and engage with their portfolio of brands which include Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. "Hiring a leader in retail technology is key to delivering a modern, customer-focused experience," said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate &. "We are excited to welcome Jason to the team, he shares our modern mindset of a customer-focused culture and provides solutions that connect people to our brands in order to create a home with purpose."

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

SOURCE Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crateandbarrel.com

