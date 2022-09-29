Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Support Cycle for Survival

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management and Managing Partner Jason Colodne today announced their support for Cycle for Survival, a fundraising movement dedicated to accelerate research in rare cancers. Cycle for Survival is presented in partnership by Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), a world leader in patient care and programs, and Equinox, a fitness company with a number of lifestyle brands. Events are coordinated throughout the year and featured outdoor bike rides in over 15 cities across the country in 2022.

Cycle for Survival was founded in 2007 by MFH sarcoma patient Jennifer Goodman Linn and her husband Dave. The pair set out to create awareness around rare cancers and raise funds for MSK, where Jen was a patient. Donations made through events throughout the year are 100% dedicated to research and clinical trials at the MSK Cancer Center. Funds are issued within six months of year end directly to doctors and scientists to help fund treatments and cures for rare cancers.

Over the past 16 years, the Cycle for Survival community has raised $312 million for MSK programing and research. This includes next generation tumor sequencing through MSK-IMPACT, a diagnostic tool that received FDA approval to analyze tumors for 505 genes to help match patients to treatments and trials best for their disease. Cycle for Survival has also funded research for metastatic melanoma, which has increased the average life expectancy from seven months to five years since 2000. Additional funds have fueled research to cancers caused by genetic mutations and gene sequencing that can be conducted via blood draw rather than invasive biopsies.

