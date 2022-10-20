Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Supports The GameChangers Ball 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management supports the New Heights Youth through their recent sponsorship of the upcoming GameChangers Ball in Brooklyn, New York. The sixth annual event is slated for October 20, 2022 and is designed to help celebrate the programs that the non-profit organization promotes throughout the year as well as the people who help make it all possible. The GameChangers Ball will provide the community the opportunity to continue to support New Heights while also honoring key contributors to the program.

New Heights Youth is dedicated to underserved youth development and education and empowers individuals through sport, classroom, and community events. The organization focuses on student-athletes by providing them with the supports they need on the basketball court and in the classroom to break barriers and become leaders. Fundraising efforts held throughout the year, including the GameChangers Ball, provides monetary support for various programs designed to help keep students in school while preparing them for their academic futures. Programs are designed to engage students through the appeal of team sports while encouraging them to remain dedicated to their studies, showing them a pathway to success beyond the classroom.

Founded in 2005 in response to a clear connection between athletic and academic dedication and performance, New Heights has helped 100% of its student-athletes graduate high school. In addition, graduates maintained a 98% college matriculation rate, with over $58 million in estimated total scholarship and financial aid funds distributed. Program participants have gone on to some of the finest academic institutions in the country. The program also boasts 20 alums currently playing basketball professionally and 78 alums playing college sports.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

