Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support the 2022 Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation Golf for a Cure

Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating pediatric cardiomyopathy. This rare heart condition affects infants and children as a disease of the heart muscle, which over time can become unable to pump an adequate supply of blood throughout the body. The results of this condition can range between fatigue all the way through to irregular heartbeat and heart failure. While the disease can be triggered via a variety of catalysts including genetic markers and both viral and bacterial infections, there is no known cure. In fact, cardiomyopathy remains the leading cause of heart transplants in children.

The Foundation was established to bring more awareness to pediatric cardiomyopathy including different advancements in treatment and research. Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation also provides educational resources and support not just to the community to raise understanding and funds but also to patients and their families who are grappling with the effects of the disease. The Foundation's mission remains centered on accelerating the search for a cure as well as more efficacious treatment modalities that can lead to the alleviation of symptoms, suffering, and loss of life.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

