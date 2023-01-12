Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, supports ongoing care initiatives provided by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Colbeck Capital co-founder and managing partner, Jason Colodne and his wife, Anita, are proud advocates and supporters for the hospital and the Newborn and Infant Chronic Lung Disease Program at CHOP.

CHOP was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Housed within CHOP's Harriet and Ronald Lassin Newborn/Infant Intensive Care Unit (N/IICU), the Newborn and Infant Chronic Lung Disease Program is devoted to meeting the growing clinical and research needs of premature and low birth weight infants. CHOP is one of the few places in the world able to provide specialized care for bronchopulmonary dysplasia, which is more common in premature babies.

Support provided by donors, like the Colodne family and Colbeck Capital Management, is essential for CHOP to continue to serve the community. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia.

Philanthropic efforts support more than just hospital and outpatient care facilities. These funds often assist families in need, helping with specialized health care costs, giving their children a chance at healthy futures and a better quality of life. Funds assist with research, training, and education programs to create new opportunities for care and treatment. From groundbreaking cures for chronic diseases to community services for the most vulnerable populations, philanthropy fuels discovery and transforms the lives of CHOP patients, today and for generations to come.

