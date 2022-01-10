Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Supports NewYork-Presbyterian's Mission to Provide Quality Healthcare

NEW YORK, Jan 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management and Jason and Anita Colodne, proudly support NewYork-Presbyterian's mission for quality healthcare as well as their work with the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center. Every patient at NewYork-Presbyterian receives world-class and compassionate care. Colbeck Capital Management supports the life-saving efforts at NewYork-Presbyterian and the medical professionals that make a positive difference in people's lives every day.

Last year, more than two million people came to NewYork-Presbyterian for help. Through donations, NewYork-Presbyterian can attract and retain the best physicians and surgeons and provide state-of-the-art technology and tools that save lives. Many of the innovations first created at NewYork-Presbyterian serve as models for providing best-in-class medical treatment and help raise the standard of quality healthcare in communities around the world.

Founded in January 1998 with the merger of New York Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital, the roots of NewYork-Presbyterian go back to 1771 when New York Hospital was first chartered. NewYork-Presbyterian is a nonprofit, academic medical center and is building the future of medicine with three current campaigns:

The NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborn, a state-of-the-art facility designed for the healthcare of pregnant women and newborns.

The Dalio Center for Health Justice, focused on reducing health disparities that are disproportionately affecting communities of color

The NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Center for Community Health (CCH), the largest ambulatory care facility in Brooklyn .

Jason and Anita Colodne are supporters of NewYork-Presbyterian. During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the Weill Cornell Hypertension team at NewYork-Presbyterian worked to address hypertension related to COVID-19 and collaborated with scientists at Weill Cornell who developed a rapid, saliva test to diagnose COVID-19. This research helped the hospital to continue to provide clinical care throughout the pandemic.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic health care delivery systems, dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe.

In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research, and innovative, patient-centered clinical care. Contributions can be made out to Hypertension Center Research, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. NewYork Presbyterian and Weill Cornell 501 C3 organizations, and contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principalshave extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

About Jason Colodne

Jason Colodne co-founded Colbeck as a Managing Partner in 2009. Mr. Colodne is the senior transaction partner at Colbeck and oversees all aspects of investment execution and portfolio management.

Mr. Colodne's special situations investment experience runs over two decades. Mr. Colodne joined Goldman Sachs after gaining distressed investment and investment banking experience at UBS and Bear Stearns. Mr. Colodne became the Head of Proprietary Distressed Investing and Hybrid Lending at Goldman Sachs before launching Strategic Finance at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Colodne was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and founder of the division.

Mr. Colodne has held board seats on multiple portfolio companies and participated in numerous restructuring steering committees. Mr. Colodne is a member of the Young Professionals Organization-Metro New York (YPO), is a Board member of the Centurion Foundation, and a Committee member at the Children's Tumor Foundation. Mr. Colodne is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

