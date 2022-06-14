Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Colbeck Capital Support The Children's Tumor Foundation's Virtual Research Reception

The reception was held on the evening ofJune 8, and included a presentation and conversations between Children's Tumor Foundation President Annette Bakker, PhD and the co-chair of the upcoming 2022 NF Conference, Thomas DeRaedt, PhD. The hour-long virtual event also included the opportunity for attendees to ask questions of both presenters.

The Annual NF Conference is the largest gathering of NF clinicians, researchers, and professionals in the world. The full event is scheduled to take place from June 18-21 in person in Philadelphia. A truly global effort, the conference attracts scholars from around the world who are dedicated to improving outcomes and finding a cure for NF, or neurofibromatosis (Types 1 and 2) as well as schwannomatosis. These conditions are the result of rare genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow throughout the nervous system, causing deformities, disabilities, and chronic pain. Conference presenters and attendees will share findings, foster new collaborations, and draw in additional interest within the community for the pursuit of a cure through innovative research.

