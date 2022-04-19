Jason Colodne of Colbeck Capital Management Supports the Johnny Mac Tennis Project

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project was founded by tennis great John McEnroe to increase the reach of the sport in underserved communities. Since its inception, the Project has reached over six thousand children through a variety of sponsored community programs. Sponsors like Colbeck Capital Management have also provided funds that help award scholarships to aspiring athletes with nearly 400 granted to a total of $7.4 million from 2012 through 2020.

Programs are designed to help lower income families see their children develop their own potential through access and awards that would otherwise not be available. The Johnny Mac Tennis Project is, in part, the response of McEnroe's own quest to find the next greatest talent in the sport to come from the New York area. His efforts are helping students and showcase their talent while also cultivating in them a sense of hard work and mental agility.

The grounds at the Johnny Mac Tennis Project include over 20 courts arrayed in a complex designed with state-of-the-art facilities located on Randall's Island in the heart of the five New York City boroughs. McEnroe himself hails from Queens and has deep roots in the city as well as the sport where he held the number one world ranking from 170 weeks in the 1980s with seven career Grand Slam singles titles. He is also considered among the best doubles players to have ever played the sport with 10 Grand Slam doubles titles. The Johnny Mac Tennis Project is a testament to McEnroe's passion and dedication to the sport and its up-and-coming talent prospects.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management