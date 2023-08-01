Jason Davis Named Vice President of Southeast Division, Jean Lynch Named Vice President of Human Resources

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Davis has been named vice president of Alabama Power's Southeast Division, while Jean Lynch has been named the electric utility company's vice president of Human Resources. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Davis previously worked as Alabama Power's director of Legislative Affairs and Policy, while Lynch served as APC's Human Resources director.

Davis brings 30 years of experience in the electric utility industry to his new role, previously holding managerial positions in marketing with responsibilities including electric end-use sales, rate analysis and customer service. Davis also spent time working with both the state Legislature and executive branch, serving as Alabama Power's liaison to agriculture and military initiatives.

Davis received a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He and his wife Jennifer are the proud parents of two children. 

Lynch brings more than 25 years of human resources experience at Alabama Power and Southern

Company to her new role as vice president of Human Resources. Lynch began her career with Southern Company in 1997, starting as an HR analyst and working her way up to become Human Resources manager for Alabama Power.

In 2018, Lynch was named Alabama Power's Human Resources director, with her team assisting the more than 6,000 employees of the company. Under Lynch's leadership, the organization delivers HR products and services statewide. 

Lynch earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Jacksonville State University. She and her family currently reside in Birmingham.

About Alabama Power
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

