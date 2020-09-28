Jason Del Grande Joins Lockton to Build and Scale its Business in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO and SONOMA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk management and employee benefits consultant Jason Del Grande recently joined Lockton Pacific to grow and accelerate its benefits and commercial insurance presence in the San Francisco Bay Area. He will be working with employers seeking best-in-class health care benefits in order to improve workforce wellness, retain and compete for talent, and manage their bottom line more effectively.

"Middle market employers continue to grapple with limited access to claims data and analytics, leaving them paying higher premiums with no transparency in their benefits plans," says Del Grande, who joined Lockton Pacific as Vice President, Producer on September 18th. "Regardless of their size, we are able to provide claims transparency through our deep relationships with select carriers and through alternatives to the traditional market, then develop disease management and wellness strategies to help employers mitigate high claims and curb escalating health plan costs."

Through his relationships with vendor partners, Del Grande is also focused on bringing Fortune 500 level benefits solutions to the middle market, including benefits technology, financial wellness and digital wellness engagement programs, enabling employers to better retain and compete for talent.

"Joining a broker with a global footprint that is uncommonly independent, client focused and committed to growth in Northern California is a tremendous opportunity for me to implement more creative, forward-thinking solutions to employers' complex business issues," he continues.

Del Grande's expertise is grounded in 15 years of leadership in the employee benefits and commercial insurance industry, where he maintains lasting relationships with clients in the food & beverage, winery, healthcare, tech and construction industries. He specializes in alternative funding strategies, captives, as well as total rewards consulting and wellness program development.

Prior to joining Lockton, he served as Vice President for Hefferman Insurance Brokers and was recognized as the #2 top benefits producer in the company for 2019 and 2020. His previous client successes and leadership at several leading brokerages, which helped fueled their growth, positioned Jason for this transition to Lockton. He plans to build upon those client successes as a trusted advisor, help clients innovate and save money, and be a key driver for growth at Lockton.

Del Grande is part of the Lockton's rapidly growing Pacific region, which encompasses eight offices throughout the Western United States including Portland, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Encino, Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego.

"Jason's energy and creativity will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to build our presence and deepen our bench in the region," says Phil Pierce, COO of Lockton Pacific North. "We are thrilled that a professional of Jason's caliber who shares our core values, integrity and passion for client service is joining our team. Through his leadership and established relationships, he will fuel our business and shore up our long-term success in the region."

Del Grande received a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Southern California (USC) where he recently served on the board of the USC Marshall Alumni Association. He is actively involved in the North Bay community where he volunteers for various nonprofit organizations.

While Del Grande is dividing his time between Sonoma and San Francisco, he is based in Lockton's Sonoma office located at 635 Broadway, Suite 100, Sonoma, CA 95476, and can be reached by calling (707) 931-2766 or (925) 708-9837.

