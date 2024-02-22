Jason Ding to lead Bain & Company's Greater China business

Transition comes as current managing partner Weiwen Han completes his term in the role and is due to hand over to successor under Bain's global rotational leadership approach

Bain remains strongly committed to ongoing presence in China as a key market of continuing importance, with multiple growth opportunities

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Jason Ding has been appointed as the new managing partner of the firm's Greater China business, effective April 1, 2024.

Jason brings to the role more than three decades of management consulting experience, particularly in the consumer products, retail, and technology industries. He has deep expertise in transformation, growth strategy, globalization, post-merger integration, and digital strategy.

Jason will succeed Weiwen Han who has successfully led Bain's business in Greater China since October 2016. Weiwen is due to transition out of the position of managing partner this year to his successor as part of the firm's standard, rotational approach to all leadership roles worldwide for its global practice, country or regional heads – consistent with the firm's 'servant leadership' approach. As such, this handover will see Weiwen returning to serving the firms' clients in its Greater China Private Equity, Consumer Products and Retail practices.

In his new role as managing partner for Bain Greater China, Jason will be responsible for leading the firm's growth strategy, operations, people, and brand strategy for the region. Among his key priorities will be to guide the Greater China business through the next phases of its growth, ensuring the firm meets the needs of both local and multinational clients operating in the region, and with a particular focus on strengthening the firm's Transformation and Change, Performance Improvement and Digital practices.

"Jason is an extraordinary senior partner who has garnered an exceptional commercial track record in building and delivering sustained results for clients. His True North approach to client building has led to impressive transformation success stories. Additionally, Jason has effectively mentored many colleagues and is held in very high regard by our partners and teams," said Satish Shankar , Bain & Company's Asia-Pacific regional managing partner.

"We also thank Weiwen for his leadership over the last eight years, which included steering the company through the challenging Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, our Greater China practice experienced tremendous growth and doubled the number of partners."

Bain remains strongly committed to the firm's presence in China as a key market of continuing importance to the firm's worldwide footprint. Satish Shankar commented: "The Greater China region remains a highly significant market for us. We believe there are multiple and expanding opportunities across the region for Bain to continue to develop its work with clients across sectors to help them grow their business and achieve full potential. We expect to see further positive evolution of the firm in this market in coming years under Jason's leadership."

