Jason Dodd Named Eastern Area Vice President at Farmers National Company

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Dodd as the new Area Vice President for the Eastern Region.

Dodd brings over 25 years of experience from Pioneer Hi-Bred and Corteva Agriscience, where he held various leadership roles and was instrumental in launching key brands. More recently, he has worked in residential and rural real estate in Central and Southern Indiana. His extensive background showcases his versatility and leadership in both agriculture and real estate sectors.

Jason Dodd

"I'm excited to join Farmers National Company as their Eastern Area Vice President," said Dodd. "I can't wait to get up and running with this incredible team, providing top-tier landowner services."

In his new role, Dodd will lead and coach the Eastern Region Farm Management and Real Estate team. He will also be responsible for executing area team strategies, goals, and meeting the annual business plan.

Mike Janssen, Regional Vice President for Farmers National Company, expressed his enthusiasm about Dodd's addition to the team. "Jason's internal drive, relationship building, and leadership skills are second to none in the industry. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of agriculture that will benefit our clients and fellow employee-owners," said Janssen.

Dodd is based out of Pittsboro, Indiana. He and his wife, Kim, enjoy spending time with their four children and four grandchildren.

Employee-owned Farmers National Company is the nation's leading landowner services provider. Farmers National Company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 30 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 4,650 properties (1,640 at auction) and more than $3.25 billion of real estate. Additional services provided by the company include energy management, appraisals, insurance, hunting lease management, forest management, FNC Ag Stock, consultations, and collateral inspections. For more information about our company and the services provided, visit www.FarmersNational.com.

SOURCE Farmers National Company