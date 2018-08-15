Jason Draksler to Compete at the 2018 NPC North American Championships

Jason Draksler, Fitness Model and Bodybuilder, will Travel to Pittsburgh for the Competition

News provided by

Mon Ethos Pro

06:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Draksler, who recently signed with Mon Ethos Pro, will attend the 2018 NPC North American Championships on Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

Fitness model and bodybuilder Jason Draksler, who finished first at the 2015 NPC Mid Atlantic, recently competed in the 2018 NPC Universe where he placed fourth.

Continue Reading
Jason Draksler, Fitness Model and Bodybuilder, will Travel to Pittsburgh for the Competition.
Jason Draksler, Fitness Model and Bodybuilder, will Travel to Pittsburgh for the Competition.

Draksler, who recently completed his sixth year of service with the U.S. Army, is excited about his chances. Since joining Team Ventura, Jason's regimen has strengthened along with his form. "Jason is relentless when preparing for a contest. Nothing gets in his way. He is laser-focused on the target. He is bigger and leaner than ever before," says Coach Omar Ventura.

Media Contact:

Mon Ethos Pro

Phone: 855-451-5855

Email: press@monethos.com

Related Links

Website

Instagram

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

Related Links

http://www.monethos.com

Also from this source

Aug 15, 2018, 18:17 ET David Whitaker Develops Custom Automation Software for Real...

Aug 14, 2018, 18:15 ET David Whitaker, President of Mon Ethos Pro, Signs Taylor Black...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Jason Draksler to Compete at the 2018 NPC North American Championships

News provided by

Mon Ethos Pro

06:00 ET