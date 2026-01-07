Jason Dunaway Promoted to President, Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the 125-year-old, family-owned provider of construction and engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that Jason Dunaway has been promoted to President of D&Z Maintenance and Construction, effective January 19. Dunaway most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations for the division. In his new role as President, Dunaway will further advance the division's expansion from the industry's most trusted maintenance partner into a full-service engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor with a continued focus on safety, reliability and value for customers.

"Throughout his career, Jason has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a forward-thinking approach to managing complex projects and large, diverse teams," said Hal Yoh, Chair and CEO of D&Z. "He takes on this elevated role at an exciting time for our Maintenance and Construction team as we continue to expand our multidiscipline EPC services to meet our customers' most complex project needs."

Dunaway has demonstrated a keen ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities while balancing short-term goals with long-term strategic vision. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer-centric solutions, he delivers exceptional results for stakeholders across all regions and markets served by D&Z. Dunaway is passionate about fostering talent, mentoring next-generation leaders, and driving organizational excellence.

In 2024, Dunaway was appointed to serve on the White House's Nuclear Power Project Management and Delivery Working Group, where his involvement offered perspectives on past project implementation experience, lessons learned and an intimate connection to our country's skilled craft workers.

"I'm honored to begin this new chapter with the D&Z Maintenance and Construction team and excited to build on the strong foundation John McCormick set in motion," Dunaway said. "We're well-positioned for continued growth, and I'm committed to lead our next phase with safe and disciplined execution, empowered teams, and an unwavering customer focus."

Dunaway succeeds John McCormick, who is retiring on January 16 after five years as President of the division and more than eight years with D&Z. McCormick has had a tremendous impact on the business, helping to drive significant growth and achieve record-setting years in 2024 and 2025. His retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years in the power and industrial industries. He has led the Maintenance and Construction team through growth, transformation and industry change, and has been a longtime mentor and champion of safety.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power and industrial markets focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality across maintenance, construction, engineering and technical services. In addition to its long-standing, proven Maintenance & Modification (M&M) capabilities, the division offers a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. Plus, as a leading craft employer, the division proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled trade professionals who build the future.

When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 37,000 employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction and engineering, operations and maintenance, staffing, and security and defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 52+ worldwide locations with $3 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

